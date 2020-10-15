 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
GOP abandoned political integrity

GOP abandoned political integrity

{{featured_button_text}}

We are witnessing the flight of many Republicans from Trumpism. I am compelled to board the same flight.

I proudly served as a local county GOP leader for a few years before/after President Reagan’s election. Working for and with good Montana candidates confirmed my belief in the political process and GOP principles. The GOP of that era no longer exists.

Numerous Montanans have publicly abandoned Donald Trump’s campaign and the GOP. In reality, the GOP abandoned us. Integrity in politics need not be an oxymoron. Deception, divisiveness and winning at all costs are not to be revered. Actions/inactions of the administration and Republican-led Senate are disturbing. Strong leadership and integrity are lacking.

I cannot in good conscience vote Republican in 2020, with a few local/state exceptions. I cannot support Trump’s brutally inept attempt to bully the pandemic. Truthful common sense must replace the win-at-all-cost attitude plaguing our country. Votes as personal decisions can reflect worthy objectives like respect for the rule of law and constitutional principles, honesty, anti-racism and compassion. It is time for America to re-unite.

I pray for Trump’s full recovery, but not his re-election. I also pray for the GOP’s return.

Bill Wagner,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Racicot a traitor
Letters

Racicot a traitor

Regarding the article in the Sept. 30, Missoula, front page about Marc Racicot Turncoat. I had a few ill feelings for you when you were govern…

Look what the experts say now
Letters

Look what the experts say now

Follow the science, we’re instructed. Adhere to the protocols of the medical establishment. Do everything you’re told by the experts.

Vote no on CI-118 and I-190
Letters

Vote no on CI-118 and I-190

I'll be voting "No" on CI 118 which would legalize recreational marijuana, and "No" on I 190 which would authorize our State Legislature to es…

What was newspaper thinking?
Letters

What was newspaper thinking?

The Missoulian endorses Jennifer Fielder for the PSC because "Fielder promises to put politics aside, base her decisions on facts and keep her…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News