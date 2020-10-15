GOP abandoned political integrity

We are witnessing the flight of many Republicans from Trumpism. I am compelled to board the same flight.

I proudly served as a local county GOP leader for a few years before/after President Reagan’s election. Working for and with good Montana candidates confirmed my belief in the political process and GOP principles. The GOP of that era no longer exists.

Numerous Montanans have publicly abandoned Donald Trump’s campaign and the GOP. In reality, the GOP abandoned us. Integrity in politics need not be an oxymoron. Deception, divisiveness and winning at all costs are not to be revered. Actions/inactions of the administration and Republican-led Senate are disturbing. Strong leadership and integrity are lacking.

I cannot in good conscience vote Republican in 2020, with a few local/state exceptions. I cannot support Trump’s brutally inept attempt to bully the pandemic. Truthful common sense must replace the win-at-all-cost attitude plaguing our country. Votes as personal decisions can reflect worthy objectives like respect for the rule of law and constitutional principles, honesty, anti-racism and compassion. It is time for America to re-unite.

I pray for Trump’s full recovery, but not his re-election. I also pray for the GOP’s return.