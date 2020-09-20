GOP ads are misleading

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It is amazing to me how political ads can say anything. The GOP sponsors ads that are misleading or outright lies. They claim to know their opponent's intention but provide no proof. The GOP claims that Cooney would institute a sales tax while Cooney has pledged not to enact one.

In an ad for Gianforte, Wylie Gustafson, a rancher/multimillionaire country singer tells that he is voting for Gianforte. I am sure he is, because his sister is Gianforte's running mate. This is never disclosed.

As time goes on, I get tired of seeing all these ads while knowing how much money is being poured into these campaigns.

Garth Cox,

Lolo

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0