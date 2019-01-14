The Republican President of the Montana Senate apparently believes that Montana is part of Mexico. Scott Sales, who Republicans voted to lead their party, at the very start of the legislative session proposed that Montanans spend $8 million of their tax dollars to help build a wall 2,000 miles from Montana.
Of course, this is the wall that President Trump assured us would be paid by Mexico. Besides not being part of Mexico, Montana has no responsibility for national borders. We pay federal taxes for that.
So, as the legislative session proceeds and budgetary priorities such as education, health care and infrastructure are debated, remember what Republicans cared about first. It wasn't you and it wasn't Montana.
Richard Buley,
Missoula