Our Republican representatives in Congress shared their views of the “Green New Deal” in the Missoula Electric Cooperative newsletter. It starkly revealed how their agenda in D.C. is not serving Montanans, but blindly promoting disinformation by parroting national party talking points.
They refer to it as a “mandate.” Instead, it is a non-binding resolution. It simply includes five goals, and includes few specific proposals for how to achieve them.
President Trump tweeted that the resolution would “permanently eliminate all Planes, Cars, Cows, Oil, Gas & the Military.” Then sure enough, U.S. Sen. Steve Daines said it would “end air travel, getting rid of all cows” and U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte said it would “end air travel and ban cow farts.” Except it doesn’t say this at all. It only states that transportation emissions should be reduced “as much as is technically feasible.” There is similar language for agriculture — cows are not mentioned. Their comments include other copycat scare tactics, like a cost made up by conservatives.
We don’t want representatives who just repeat false, inflammatory Republican propaganda. We need to be served by people who can read and think for themselves, and represent us rather than their party. Montanans deserve much better.
Jonathan Haber,
Missoula