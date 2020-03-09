GOP criticizes Bullock's character?

While reading this morning’s Missoulian (March 5), I’m afraid my cacoethes scribendi (scribbling craze) returned after I read that Gov. Steve Bullock may challenge incumbent Sen. Steve Daines for his Senate seat this fall.

I was taken aback by the response from a few “family values” party (Republicans). Some state GOP spokespersons attacked Bullock’s good character because he favored the impeachment of the “Orange Crush,” their spiritual leader in Washington, D.C. Also, he doesn’t represent good Montana values and deportment.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

I’m baffled by this particular criticism because our beloved POTUS doesn’t exactly have a good track record when it comes to dignity, honesty, integrity and high moral character.

I believe Bullock is currently in California hanging out with his Hollywood cronies and probably making deals with Hunter Biden to build low-rent condos inside Glacier Park. Oh, the horror, the horror.

Jim Hamilton,

Florence

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0