GOP 'culture war' bills

Although past Montana State legislative sessions ought to have been a warning, I wasn't fully prepared for the onslaught of Republican "culture war" bills. Their basis is one of fear; of loss of their guns, of undocumented migrants, of LGBT folks, and of too many Democrats and Independents registering to vote.

Their rationale is often based on their interpretation of the Constitution mixed with Biblical teachings, discounting that Montanans are an increasingly diverse mix of cultures, traditions, and faiths.

Not all Republicans are proponents of these bills, but for many voting against one's party has not been a hill worth dying on.

To my skeptics, please observe bill hearings, the pros, cons and discussion in House and Senate Judiciary, where such bills are considered as well as floor discussion.

Pay heed to what is going on up at the Capitol. Register your concerns before bills are passed and signed into law. However, be forewarned that prolonged viewing of legislative action can be detrimental to one's emotional health. In the meantime, if you cross paths with a culture warrior reaching for the same six pack as you, hand it over with a smile; they may be packing heat.

John Ilgenfritz,

Helena

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0