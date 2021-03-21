 Skip to main content
GOP did not help you

GOP did not help you

Thank-you President Biden, Vice President Harris, Senator Tester and all other members of Congress who voted to pass the American Rescue plan and by this giving millions of Americans a path to opportunities to help ourselves as we emerge from the threats of COVID-19.

And to my neighbors here in Montana and across the country; next time you vote please remember who did not want you to have this hand up. Senator Daines, Representative Rosendale and not one single member of the Republican Party. Think about that when you use your stimulus money to pay your power bill or get caught up on your rent. Or buy groceries for your children. Or support your favorite local shop(s) that have just barely made it through.

Not a single member of the Republican Party.

Frankie Feinstein,

Clinton

