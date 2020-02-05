GOP disavowal should have been more prominent

I was appalled by the front page article in the Feb 2 Missoulian about Rep. Rodney Garcia’s recent remaks.

It was very disturbing on two counts:

First, to suggest that any aspect of the U.S. Constitution, Montana Constitution or our legal codes requires that people with opposing political views (socialists in this case) should be jailed or shot is unashamedly repulsive. I cannot believe that the people of his district support him in these statements. This is a view more appropriate to a Stalin-era dictator than to anyone in this country.

Secondly, the article in the Missoulian should have started with a sentence something like, “In statements widely condemned by the Montana Republican party, Rep. Garcia said that socialists…” To bury the party’s reaction deep in the article means that many readers will not get to that point and will assume that the party that represents more than half of the voters in this state is OK with what he has said.

These remarks and this coverage of them will only enrage and threaten those targeted.