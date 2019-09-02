Something quite strange and different is occurring right now in our normally active two-party political system. It is this. One party, the Republican, is inert and almost silent. The other one, the Democratic, is speaking out loudly and being very active in all its operations.
The root cause of this is that the leader of the Republican Party, President Donald Trump, is tearing at the very fabric of the GOP, the "Grand Old Party." The GOP has always stood for honesty, integrity, sensible economic growth and supporting the important citizen diversity in our great nation.
Most of the leaders and members of the GOP establishment in Washington are scared, are fearful and unsure how to handle this president without jeopardizing their own jobs.
Let's all stay tuned. This should be a most interesting and potentially opportunistic time in America, not only in our domestic politics but our continuing world leadership in so many areas of concern.
At least, this is my take on all this as I listen and listen to the many media reports and discussions.
Bob McClellan,
Missoula