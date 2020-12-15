GOP has morphed into Cult of Trump

I miss my late Uncle Bill for many reasons — especially the way he embraced his large, sprawling family, regardless of race, religion or politics. I’m especially missing his common sense these days, when his Grand Old Party is trying to overturn the results of our election.

I’m not happy with the outcome of this year’s election at the state level, where Republicans trounced Democrats. I could say it must be rigged, because many Montanans cast their votes by mail (which Donald Trump says is fraudulent). But I won’t, because I’d be lying to myself.

So how is it that 75% of Republicans believe the presidential election was rigged, despite the fact that Joe Biden beat his opponent by more than 7 million votes, and should win the Electoral College by a margin of 306 to 232?

Nonetheless, our own attorney general hitched Montana to yet another spurious lawsuit, signed on to by Senator Daines and Governor-elect Gianforte, asking the U.S. Supreme Court to block four battleground states from certifying President-elect Joe Biden's victory. The court dismissed it Friday.

The Grand Old Party has morphed into the Cult of Trump, hurling our democracy over a cliff at the behest of a demagogue who can’t stand to lose. No wonder I miss Uncle Bill.