GOP headquarters welcoming visitors

Bob Lee of Polson complained (letter, Sept. 10) about all the Republican signs at the Scoops Ice Cream Shop on Highway 93 in downtown Polson.

Please, don't blame the owners of Scoops. They rent the building in the summer and it is closed for the winter season on Sept. 1. It is now the Lake County Republican Headquarters.

You and the public are invited to visit, where you can pick up information on the candidates, signs for our president and all other candidates. We also have various paraphernalia like hats, T-shirts and mugs. You can also buy tickets to the Lake County Lincoln/Reagan dinner on Oct, 18 and raffle tickets for a beautiful Henry Repeating rifle that will be given away at the dinner.

We look forward to seeing you to enjoy some Grand Old Party hospitality. We don't serve ice cream, but the coffee is always on!

Ron Tjaden,

Lake County Republican Chairman,

Rollins

