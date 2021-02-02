GOP is not so grand anymore

To Senator Daines,
When I moved to Montana 30 years ago the political landscape was robust. Full of good honest debate by people who had integrity and enough backbone to stand up for what they believe. They were able to work around differences to achieve what was best for the people.
Over the past four years I have watched you and the Senate rubber stamp your souls and pledge your fealty to a mean and intimidating man. That is not Montana! I don't know what fear drove you to be this way. Acting in this way shows me that you do not have the character compared to your Montana predecessors. You and your fellow Senators have replaced the elephant of the Republican Party with an ostrich. The past four years have left me frustrated. The Grand Old Party is not so grand anymore. But it has become old. Old leaders and old thinking. And the Party is pathetic. The GOP is driven only by the quest for power and money. Selling your souls to stay in power. If you and your fellow Senators had spent more time on legislation for things like health care, education, and infrastructure instead of thinking up ways to suppress the vote what a better country we would be.
After saying all of this I did see some hope. You were quoted in the Flathead Beacon about "those who took part in the violence and destruction are criminals and should be brought to justice." I believe that our ex-president played a significant part in that insurrection and should also be brought to justice. If he should be convicted then maybe, just maybe, the Republican Party might be grand again.
I hope you will be true to your word. So many Senators like McConnell, Hawley, Cruz, and McCarthy have already flip flopped. No ideology there, just power!
Red turned Blue....
Ralph Sidebottom,
Polson