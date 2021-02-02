GOP is not so grand anymore

Over the past four years I have watched you and the Senate rubber stamp your souls and pledge your fealty to a mean and intimidating man. That is not Montana! I don't know what fear drove you to be this way. Acting in this way shows me that you do not have the character compared to your Montana predecessors. You and your fellow Senators have replaced the elephant of the Republican Party with an ostrich. The past four years have left me frustrated. The Grand Old Party is not so grand anymore. But it has become old. Old leaders and old thinking. And the Party is pathetic. The GOP is driven only by the quest for power and money. Selling your souls to stay in power. If you and your fellow Senators had spent more time on legislation for things like health care, education, and infrastructure instead of thinking up ways to suppress the vote what a better country we would be.