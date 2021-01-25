 Skip to main content
GOP is not the friend of the common person

Saul Bellow, the great Canadian-American Pulitzer and Nobel Prize author, once commented: "A great deal of intelligence can be invested in ignorance when the need for illusion is deep." So coincidental that that quote appeared in the Crypto-Gram puzzle of January 25's TRIB along with the headline about the GOP debuting an "election integrity" bill along with the article about that same group "pushing concealed carry of guns without permit." Just asking for a friend, but have these people taken total leave of their senses? Do they really think that if everyone carries guns that we'll all be safer? According to the Gun Violence Archive, a total of at least 19,223 people lost their lives due to gun violence in 2020. More people packing, concealed or not, would only increase that number.

Then there's the other illusion that the GOP spins: that if fewer people are allowed to vote, our elections will be safer. This is pure hogwash. This should read if fewer people of color are allowed to vote, the GOP will have a better chance of winning. No news here, but the GOP is not the friend of the common person.

Patricia Rosenleaf,

Great Falls

