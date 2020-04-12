GOP knows how to win, not govern

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

John Fuller's guest column (April 5) may strike some readers as extreme, but it succeeds at illustrating the hopeless condition of the Republican Party.

The heart of Republicans' failure is that they know how to win elections but they have no idea how to govern. They lack any sense of the common goal. Republicans think people share next to nothing with one another. Each person is in competition with all the others. It is every man for himself, survival of the fittest, and laissez les bon temps roulet.

Fuller mourns the loss of freedom from 200 years ago. Back then we were free to do many things government bans us from doing: We could own slaves. We could move west at will, exterminate bison and the Natives, and appropriate their lands. We could strip forests, pollute air and water, and poison whole landscapes with mining and smelting. We did all those things and thrived.

Today the cost of our success is coming due, and autonomous individuals are helpless to deal with it. Concerted, coordinated effort that draws on all our best talents may save us yet, but only smart government can organize the necessary effort and make it succeed.