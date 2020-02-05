GOP laughs while US debt explodes

It is Friday, Jan. 31, 2002, and it does not take a rocket scientist to see the handwriting on the wall. Donald Trump will be acquitted and not impeached by the Senate majority Republicans. It is hot-button issues like gun control, homosexuality, abortion, immigration and women’s rights that have the tail wagging the dog.

The Republican Party uses what they consider conservative concerns to lead many voters by the nose. The promise is to load our Supreme Court with conservative persons who will overturn many of the laws of individual rights.

The saddest component of this mess is the fact that all of this charade is because of money. Republicans are laughing at us poor folks and stuffing their pockets with the money from the exploding national debt.

I fully expect Trump to read this letter and write me a long letter of explanation of how wrong I am. Why not; he has already told us more than 15,000 lies.

Patricia Waylett,

Missoula

