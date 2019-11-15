I’m certain Dennis Hicks, Nov. 3 letter to the editor, was joking. He claims Republicans believe the Constitution is a framework that constrains government, know virtue is necessary for freedom, and that laws must originate in Congress. While many Republicans may believe this, few at the federal level uphold these beliefs.
Examine Donald Trump’s abuse of the Constitution. The Constitution dictates a separation of powers within our government, each branch’s powers well-defined. Trump operates well outside these rules, and the House and Senate Republicans allow him to do so.
Congress approved funds for a missile defense system. Because Trump wanted these funds for the southern border wall, he illegally ordered the secretary of Defense to divert those funds, violating constitutional separation of powers.
Trump ordered military troops to the southern border. According to Andrew Napolitano, a former judge, rules of governance say the president has no authority to employ military personnel for domestic matters.
A third violation of those powers is Trump’s decision to impose a 25% tariff on goods imported from China, creating a federal tax on American consumers. Not in his purview as president.
High moral standards? Constraint of government? Trump wishes to be a king, creating his own laws.
Gary Brooks,
Missoula