Clearly Donald Trump is a crazy, pathological liar who conned the lowest IQ people of America to get himself elected President of the United States (POTUS.) Now, what to do about it?!
The meek and mild Democrats do not have the courage to impeach Trump to save us all so the tougher Republicans need to dig deep and bail us out and get rid of the madman. The sooner they do it and run a sane candidate, the likelier they are to still retain the Whitehouse after the 2020 election cycle. To do nothing means the Democrats will win for sure, unless the Republicans wise up and dump Trump.
Bill Baum,
Bad Rock Canyon