GOP needs to start rebuilding real party

I recently tuned into "The Foreign Desk," a podcast on Stritcher's entitled "How did the GOP become the party of Trump" with Tom Nichols, Linda Chavez and Bill Kristol. It was an hour of most interesting analyses addressing this question on Donald Trump and the GOP.

The initial agreement by all was this: "Trump changed everything." The rest of the hour was mostly about how, over the years, the GOP has changed policies and platform. They discussed the influence of the conservative media such as the "Tea Party" and people like Rush Limbaugh.

There were very informative and well-expressed discussions on the numerous Senate and House committee actions or inactions on their legislative agendas. Party differences were discussed and evaluated.

Eventually this question was posed: "Why do most of the GOP members of Congress align with Trump?" In my view, as they answered this question while discussing all manner of political reasoning, they completely missed the underlying answer to the question. The answer is not found in Trump's politics. It is found in Trump's personal character.