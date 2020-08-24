 Skip to main content
GOP no longer the 'Grand Ole Party' it once was

What in this world is wrong with you people? Haven’t we all had enough of trump? Isn’t four years enough time for you to figure out that he has been the WORST president this country has ever had in the White House? He has the blood of over 170,000 lives on his hands due to his complete incompetent handling of COVID-19. To him, these lives are just a number because he has no empathy. People are dying, young and old, so what does he do? Tells you to ingest bleach while he goes golfing! So-called Christians, how can you justify someone so unethical, immoral, and downright evil, saying things like Joe Biden hates God? He doesn’t care one iota about the environment which is obvious by his numerous attempts to weaken the very laws that protect it. Are you kidding me!! Wake up, people! The GOP is no longer the “Grand Old Party” it once was. Please just admit your mistake for having voted for him and let’s get this country back to some degree of normalcy by electing someone with a sense of honesty and decency...and a brain.

Jeanette Copeland,

Missoula

