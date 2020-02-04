GOP OKs testimony from FD Roosevelt

GOP OKs testimony from FD Roosevelt

{{featured_button_text}}

FLASH. BREAKING NEWS. Washington, D.C., Jan. 32, 2020:

In an extraordinary secret session beginning at 1:30 a.m., the Republican-led U.S. Senate voted overwhelmingly to subpoena and hear witnesses in the impeachment of Donald Trump.

Interviewed on the Senate floor after the historic debate and vote, Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, dubbed "Wattles" by the White House, said he would immediately begin summoning witnesses.

The first subpoena would call for testimony from Franklin Delano Roosevelt, author of all that Republicans hate. “We resent the creation of Social Security, the G.I. Bill, and the First and Second New Deals,” said Wattles. “Aided by the late president’s testimony, we will discard the accomplishments of the many Roosevelt administrations and restore isolationism.”

Eliciting testimony from a man embalmed these 75 years might be a slippery task, offered your correspondent. In response, McConnell said his assistants would prop the late president in a chair once his corpse had been exhumed, and then epoxy him in place. When the epoxy dried, the Senate leader said, no obstacle could divert him from calling for the president’s testimony during the impeachment.

“Never waste a crisis,” said Wattles, quoting Rahm Emanuel, recently mayor of Chicago.

Richard Friary,

Florence

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Build a bypass around Reserve
Letters

Build a bypass around Reserve

A couple of years ago, while heading to the gate at the Seattle airport for my flight to Missoula, a chatty Transportation Security Administra…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News