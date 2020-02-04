FLASH. BREAKING NEWS. Washington, D.C., Jan. 32, 2020:

In an extraordinary secret session beginning at 1:30 a.m., the Republican-led U.S. Senate voted overwhelmingly to subpoena and hear witnesses in the impeachment of Donald Trump.

Interviewed on the Senate floor after the historic debate and vote, Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, dubbed "Wattles" by the White House, said he would immediately begin summoning witnesses.

The first subpoena would call for testimony from Franklin Delano Roosevelt, author of all that Republicans hate. “We resent the creation of Social Security, the G.I. Bill, and the First and Second New Deals,” said Wattles. “Aided by the late president’s testimony, we will discard the accomplishments of the many Roosevelt administrations and restore isolationism.”

Eliciting testimony from a man embalmed these 75 years might be a slippery task, offered your correspondent. In response, McConnell said his assistants would prop the late president in a chair once his corpse had been exhumed, and then epoxy him in place. When the epoxy dried, the Senate leader said, no obstacle could divert him from calling for the president’s testimony during the impeachment.