GOP proposals clearly overreach

The transgender and anti-abortion bills go against personal responsibility. The legislature is very busy trying to rule over municipal regulations to negate local control. The party of small government is trying to consolidate power in the governor’s hands by letting him appoint judges when the legislature is not in session without the input of the bipartisan Judicial Nominating Committee. That is a pure authoritarian executive power grab. The legislature is looking to gerrymander the election of our Supreme Court judges.