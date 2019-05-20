Conservatism makes good sense when it supports practices and policies that continue to work. Yet, when climate change and related human activity threaten the survival of a million species, the Republican Party doubles down on efforts that make the crisis worse.
Perpetuating fossil fuel industries under the cover of saving jobs is both harmful and dishonest. That Republican intent to preserve is not jobs; it is the profits of the status quo.
Republican state legislators tried to saddle the public with the unregulated expense of NorthWestern Energy’s purchase of Colstrip facilities. U.S. Sen. Steve Daines and U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte seek to extend tax credits on “refined” coal. Congressional Republicans lack the spine to resist the White House, where regulations to lessen environmental damage are systematically dismantled.
Republicans’ approach to governance nowadays consists of maximizing corporate profits at any cost while shielding wealthy owners from paying taxes.
Bill Ferguson,
Missoula