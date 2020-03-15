GOP Senate sells values for Trump

I think visually. It’s a curse. If someone is “acting like a clown,” I see them in the big red nose, orange wig, floppy shoes and weird, colorful costume. Right?

With the Republican Party prostituting themselves to the desires of Satan’s criminal imbecile cousin, Donny Trump, the visuals are even more distressing.

Every Republican politician (this excludes Mitt Romney of course) who remains silent against this siege against our democracy by the worst president ever has sold their sacred honor, betrayed their oath of office and their oath to preserve the Constitution from all enemies foreign and domestic. They are prostituting themselves; selling their dignity and reputations cheaply, not unlike a streetwalker, paid consort, hooker or individual of easy virtue, if you will.

I’m plagued with the image of "Moscow Mitch" McConnell leaning against a lamppost outside the White House attired in platform heels, torn fishnet stockings and too much makeup. The GOP Senate last month turned that once honorable chamber into a “house of ill repute” by selling itself for Trump’s vile purposes — immoral acts for payment.

I apologize to all the actual sex workers in the country for comparing you to Republicans. It’s unflattering to you.