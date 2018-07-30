The Republican Party is waging an assault on conservative values.
Conservatives have long treasured fiscal responsibility, personal integrity, equality before the law and the free market. Today’s GOP massively increases the federal deficit with simultaneous spending increases and tax cuts for corporations and the plutocracy.
The party’s leader has made a career out of shameless dishonesty and now spends his days lying about the harm his policies are doing to American industries and the behavior of hostile foreign tyrants. What would Ronald Reagan say upon discovering that a Republican president disavowed American intelligence agencies while standing in friendship next to a Russian despot?
The party that once stood for compassionate conservatism and aspired to assimilate immigrants into a conservative worldview now describes those same immigrants as an “infestation” and imprisons thousands for the crime of wanting to live in the United States. Was there any Christian compassion involved in the decision to strip children from their parents and lock them in cages?
As for the free market, Donald Trump’s latest plan is a multi-billion-dollar welfare handout to farmers who were harmed by Trump’s irrational tariffs. Laissez-faire, it is not.
Today’s GOP is not conservative. It has only dishonesty, racism and incompetence.
Miles Jochem,
Missoula