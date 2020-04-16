GOP support for evictions is mean-spirited

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

If ever you harbored any doubt in your mind that the GOP is basically evil, yesterday's announcement that Gov. Steve Bullock has been attacked by a group of state Republicans because of the governor's 11-day stay on evictions and the shutting off of power during this pandemic, your mind should be relieved of that doubt.

In their correspondence, The Dirty Six (with Missoula's own Rep. Brad Tschida) complain that Bullock has done something "unconstitutional and unprecedented." I believe that this pandemic is pretty unprecedented, and Bullock is doing what he thinks is best for the people of this state.

On the other hand, the GOP is ready to have unfortunate folk, down on their luck, without jobs, put out on the streets. Where shall they go? To a shelter where they can't protect themselves and their families from the virus? How long before those shelters are filled?

These men's actions leave me to wonder how mean-spirited the GOP can get. Maybe as far as an Indiana GOP congressperson who just suggested it would be the lesser of two evils to let more people die than to not open up the country again — just at the height of COVID's infestation.

Patricia Rosenleaf,

Great Falls