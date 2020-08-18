GOP support signs regularly torn down

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Political signs:

Wow, isn’t it amazing what comes out in people when you put signs on your fence on a busy street!

We have been putting signs up for our candidate of choice for several years and they are Republican in nature. Kind of interesting how they get defaced or torn down on a regular basis.

I have noticed that the Democrat signs do not get touched. What does that tell you about the character type in the Democratic Party?

Really tired of people here not allowing others to have their own opinions.

Suggest you think about that in the upcoming election!

Roger Tulberg,

Missoula

