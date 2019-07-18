So-called "President" Donald Trump is urging congressional members to "go back" to the "broken and crime-infested" places whence they came. That's our elected president emoting at the highest level of speech, English and articulation he can muster. The coherence and poise of a middle-school loudmouth, at best. His claim to an Ivy League education via the University of Pennsylvania reeks of a privileged, incorrigible child whose parents purchased him a college diploma. Bone-spurs, too. Show us the grades.
George Orwell: "The further a society drifts from the truth, the more it will hate those that speak it." We are there. Lindsay Graham calls his office, as senator, "a business." Mitch McConnell grins at stifling legislation that doesn't pay him personally.
The Republican Party has confirmed what we've sensed for years now. Their "values" have clearly emerged as: greed, bigotry, hate, hypocrisy. They once claimed championship of "family values." They could not define nor enumerate them, but they "owned" them. No longer.
Listen to Trump and his supporters. If it's not wrapped in currency, it's worthless. Whites only. Others are hated. Take the money from Congress; pay it to cronies in business. All done in service to the Lord and unborn babies? If they're white.
Herbert Myers,
Missoula