GOP voters should demand more from their party

How pathetic that three Republicans running for statewide office can't bring themselves to denounce the bizarre QAnon conspiracy theory. Senator Daines, Congressman Gianforte and Matt Rosendale obviously know, or could easily find out, what QAnon is. Through staffers they all deny any knowledge or ability to gain it. The real problem is that they lack the intellectual and moral courage to denounce and debunk QAnon. These character deficits should disqualify them from serving in any public office.

To briefly educate these benighted "leaders," QAnon spins baseless fantasies about Democratic sex cabals while valorizing President Trump, again with zero evidence. Its followers have been linked to multiple instances of real-world crimes committed in the name of the conspiracy, including murder, vandalism, arson, kidnapping, terrorism, and assault. The FBI lists QAnon as a serious domestic terrorist threat, and one that is supported by Russian disinformation campaigns. The vast majority of GOP voters are far better than this, and should demand more from their party!

David Morris,

Missoula

