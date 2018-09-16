I write this in strong support of Margaret Gorski for House District 88.
I have known Gorski for several years, most recently through our activities on the Ravalli County Collaborative (RCC). I want to offer two important reasons why you should consider giving her your vote.
First, given the economic importance of natural resources to Montana in general and Ravalli County in particular, it is imperative that we have representatives who are knowledgeable of the issues, the science and the political realities of resource management. We need leaders who will work to bring balance to our “wise use” of all natural resources. Margaret Gorski has the education (bachelor of science in forestry, masters in planning) and experience (30 years with the U.S. Forest Service) to be such a representative.
Second, we desperately need legislators who can “work across the aisle.” I have been impressed with how Gorski works to find common ground on contentious issues in the RCC. A natural leader, she has strong opinions, but keeps an open mind and is always respectful of others. She is less interested in “winning” on an issue than in making progress toward a reasonable resolution.
Margaret Gorski would be a breath of fresh air in HD88.
Kelsey Milner,
Hamilton