Gorski is already uniting supporters

Those of us who live in the northern Bitterroot are lucky to be able to vote for a candidate like Margaret Gorski to represent us in the Montana legislature (Senate District 44).

We need our elected representatives to work together for our common good. Margaret Gorski is committed to doing just that. Her campaign slogan ("Uniting Not Dividing") addresses her concern about the divisiveness that dominates today’s political world. It is clear from endorsements from both Republicans and Democrats that she is widely respected and supported by a cross section of Bitterroot Valley residents.

She is a longtime resident of Stevensville who has worked with a wide variety of interests and groups to find the common ground necessary to support sensible solutions to the challenges we face.

Gorski’s opponent, Theresa Manzella, doesn‘t live in District 44. If you are uncertain about who about who to vote for consider whether you want someone living outside our area as your representative in the state Senate.

If there was ever a time for Republicans and Independents to consider voting for the person rather than the party, this is the time! We encourage a vote for Margaret Gorski.

David and Suzi Parsons,

Florence

