Gorski is involved with community

If you, too, feel it is important to preserve our beautiful valley and state, we need Margaret Gorski in the Montana Senate.

Gorski's opponent is known to push for the transfer of public lands out of public hands, that will lead to the inevitable sell-off of Montana's natural heritage.

Gorski's knowledge and training are perfect for the job at hand. An election is a job interview. State senators have to deal with a wide range of issues: the health of its environment, the health of its people, the health of its schools and the health of its economy. Her opponent lacks the qualifications to be hired for the job. She is a wonderful horse trainer.

Gorski has been serving and involved in our community for years. Theresa Manzella doesn't even live in the Senate district she is running in (44), and she does not reflect our views.

Just say "whoa!" to Theresa Manzella and vote for Margaret Gorski.

Jeffrey and

Yvonne Gritzner,

Florence

