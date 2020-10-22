 Skip to main content
Gorski is practical, politically moderate



Margaret Gorski deserves our votes for Senate District 44 because she will work in Helena for the interests and benefit of Ravalli County. She is politically moderate and practical.

Margaret Gorski understands that good government provides services to all of us that businesses and corporations cannot and never will provide. Gorski's long career with the U.S. Forest Service has given her the experience to work within our state government in ways that will benefit Ravalli County.

If you value our public lands and public services and if you've had enough of both far-right and far-left politics, the only candidate that makes sense is Margaret Gorski.

Patti Eldredge,

Victor

