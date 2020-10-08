 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gorski will be fair in supporting Constitution and democracy

Gorski will be fair in supporting Constitution and democracy

{{featured_button_text}}

Several years ago Theresa Manzella chaired a legislative committee hearing in Helena concerning abolishing the WSA's in Montana. About 50 people from all over Western Montana came to testify against the proposal. After giving the proponents all the time they wanted to speak, she limited the opponents to about 20 minutes, thus denying almost all of the opponents a chance to testify. Many citizens had traveled for hours for the chance to speak, but Manzella refused to let them testify.

Regardless of your personal beliefs, under our Constitution an elected official must represent all people in her district. That means giving a fair hearing to all people and their various points of view.

Manzella made it clear that day she did not support our Constitution and representative democracy.

In the November election please vote for Margaret Gorski. She will be a great representative for the people of Ravalli County, and will listen to all sides to find good, balanced solutions to various issues facing us. She will be fair and honest in supporting our Constitution and our democracy.

Kirk Thompson,

Stevensville

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

UM is telling a false narrative
Letters

UM is telling a false narrative

I love the University of Montana. Not only am I a proud alumni (I got my Ph.D. at UM), but I am a tenured professor at UM, too. My family has …

Who are Trump's supporters?
Letters

Who are Trump's supporters?

Although Donald Trump's approval rating is 13 points lower than his 2016 election numbers, he still leads Joe Biden by seven points in Montana…

Abbott letter was misleading
Letters

Abbott letter was misleading

Rep. Abbott’s opinion letter to the Missoulian about the Montana Reinsurance Program was written in an attempt to smear the reputation of our …

Cannabis is destructive
Letters

Cannabis is destructive

Montana voters, please join me in sending a strong message that we do not wish to be Washington, Colorado or Oregon. VOTE AGAINST MONTANA I-19…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News