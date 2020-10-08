Gorski will be fair in supporting Constitution and democracy

Several years ago Theresa Manzella chaired a legislative committee hearing in Helena concerning abolishing the WSA's in Montana. About 50 people from all over Western Montana came to testify against the proposal. After giving the proponents all the time they wanted to speak, she limited the opponents to about 20 minutes, thus denying almost all of the opponents a chance to testify. Many citizens had traveled for hours for the chance to speak, but Manzella refused to let them testify.

Regardless of your personal beliefs, under our Constitution an elected official must represent all people in her district. That means giving a fair hearing to all people and their various points of view.

Manzella made it clear that day she did not support our Constitution and representative democracy.

In the November election please vote for Margaret Gorski. She will be a great representative for the people of Ravalli County, and will listen to all sides to find good, balanced solutions to various issues facing us. She will be fair and honest in supporting our Constitution and our democracy.

Kirk Thompson,

Stevensville

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0