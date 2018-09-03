I write to support Margaret Gorski for Montana House District 88. I have known and worked with Gorski for over 20 years and I know she has years of leadership experience that will serve her (and us) well in the legislature.
Working for U.S. citizens as a Forest Service district ranger required her to listen to people on all sides of issues they cared about. She continued using those skills while coordinating the Lewis and Clark bicentennial. She was successful in those roles and now seeks to serve even more.
I’ve been impressed that in her campaign she has hosted listening sessions and invited people to come and be heard on a number of topics. I attended one of these recently and we certainly can use more representatives who actively seek out and listen to citizens! Gorski also continues to work collaboratively with the Ravalli County Citizens Collaborative.
We need representatives who will work across party and ideological lines for the good of Montanans. Margaret Gorski is the right candidate for that challenge. I urge you to vote for her in November.
Dave Campbell,
Hamilton