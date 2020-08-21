Gorski works for the Stevensville community

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Twenty-five years ago, when I made my home in Stevensville, Hwy 93 was the most dangerous highway in Montana. The community had just completed the bike/walking trail to the Bitterroot River, and were working to have trees planted and irrigation installed.

I’ve made working for my community and charitable causes a part of my life and civic duty since my college days in the 70s. Not everyone has this as a priority, and we need leaders who are dedicated to action and results in our community rather than those who just talk and promote themselves.

Many know me, as the Highway Department liaison for Stevensville during the Hwy 93 planning and construction, working to get the bike path included and the culvert under Hwy 93 so bikers, walkers and seniors can cross under Hwy 93 to visit Super One rather than crossing at the busy intersection. Others know me as the photography director of the Bitterroot Winter Special Olympics at Lost Trails. When we built the children’s play park at Lewis & Clark Park, I was there helping too. Because life continues, and I must now care for my 96 year old mother, we need reliable local community leaders who want to work to improve our community for those who don’t have the time or opportunity. Margaret Gorski is that kind of leader.