Gorski works for the Stevensville community

Twenty-five years ago, when I made my home in Stevensville, Hwy 93 was the most dangerous highway in Montana. The community had just completed the bike/walking trail to the Bitterroot River, and were working to have trees planted and irrigation installed.
I’ve made working for my community and charitable causes a part of my life and civic duty since my college days in the 70s. Not everyone has this as a priority, and we need leaders who are dedicated to action and results in our community rather than those who just talk and promote themselves.
Many know me, as the Highway Department liaison for Stevensville during the Hwy 93 planning and construction, working to get the bike path included and the culvert under Hwy 93 so bikers, walkers and seniors can cross under Hwy 93 to visit Super One rather than crossing at the busy intersection. Others know me as the photography director of the Bitterroot Winter Special Olympics at Lost Trails. When we built the children’s play park at Lewis & Clark Park, I was there helping too. Because life continues, and I must now care for my 96 year old mother, we need reliable local community leaders who want to work to improve our community for those who don’t have the time or opportunity. Margaret Gorski is that kind of leader.
Last year, during a meeting about the status of the Bitterroot River boat launch area, near the Stevensville Park at the bridge. This situation had come to a head, where the prior owner of Fort Owens Ranch blocked the river launch access with concrete barriers. The meeting disclosed that the new owner was planning to gift it to Stevi, and would work with the Community & Parks Department to develop a few camping spots, parking, and do some bank repair to prevent erosion. I was there asking questions, making recommendations along with so many movers and shakers that I consider stewards of our community. Margaret Gorski was there. I didn’t know at the time, who she was, but she was asking questions about process that no one even knew to ask. She was engaged and an impressive voice in the meeting. I later learned she has a lifetime of experience protecting our natural resources.
When I saw that she was running for office, I had to voice my support. I’ve seen her in action, and we need her to represent us in SD 44. She is working FOR US, the Stevensville community. Let’s all get behind her to make our community better.
Please join me in supporting Margaret Gorski for SD 44.
Ray Niesslein,
Stevensville
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!