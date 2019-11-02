My father fought against unnecessary taxes, indebtedness and bonds, and government money-grabbing hoaxes passing themselves off as "for the common good" — or as the Democrats keep asserting, "for the people" or "for our democracy."
Please consider this, albeit 13 years late, and six-plus years after his death, as a warning to "the people" whenever smooth-tongued promoters of "redevelopment" and "new opportunities" present themselves as benefactors.
In addition, he, like millions of others, believed and still believe that government exists to serve the people they represent, not out-of-state or large international or extra-continental "special interests."
As we all know, for every new dollar in taxes generated from new projects, the existing taxpayers will likely have to pay 10 or more times the additional costs, while the developers "move on to the next" fleecing station.
Jim Greaves,
Thompson Falls