Government has to be inclusive of all and it must have justice for all

To all the intelligence officers and national security officers and law enforcement and political leaders who have kept the pressure on the government. Thank you for your diligence. I/we have neglected our freedom for far too long. When we were complacent, you showed extreme patriotism for our country, and patience with the public, thank you. To the dedicated civil servants, thank you for your judicial prudence and constitutional adherence. I/we are learning how to engage again before we self-destruct. The general public may be late, but we are showing up and we are standing up. Politics for greed or for extreme views has no place in governing. The government has to be inclusive of all and it must have justice for all. We have to be cognizant of the environment in which we exist. We have had people of low moral character or criminally inclined in the Executive and Congress. That is ending, and those that participated in domestic terrorism and mob behavior, you will meet justice.

We were lost, but now we are found.

Bradley Benshoff,

Missoula

