Government is not a business

Government is not a business

There are a number of candidates promoting themselves for public office on the basis of "business experience." Our government is not a business and should not be run like one. Our government's focus is the public — all of us, and not profit.

We have already seen what business models of "efficiency" have done to a public service mandated by the U.S. Constitution: the U.S. Postal Service. In addition, there are strict laws preventing the use of public resources for personal benefit; many Trump administration figures have been ousted for violating this. We also have a president who has funneled millions in public money to personal properties and family.

I agree that government should not lose money, but Republicans have had their hand in the till as much as anyone. War in Iraq on false premises to benefit oil companies and tax cuts for the wealthiest are only two examples. The last time we had a budget surplus was the last years of the Clinton presidency, and Obama decreased the budget deficit after increased spending on the Great Recession.

Please do not support the hostile takeover of our government by people who make money for themselves and then sell out.

Beth Thompson,

Missoula

