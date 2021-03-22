Government overreach

The Republican Party of limited government is on a rampage to impose restrictions on Montana local governments. The Legislature proposes to impose oversight and/or approval of county health boards and their decisions. County health boards have professional staff who make health-related decisions based upon their expertise and established protocols.
Yet the Legislature has thus far approved the idea that city councils and county commissioners will oversee health-related decisions. This action would allow individuals with no medical experience to make health-related decisions that would affect us all. This is dangerous because it means that politics rather than medical expertise will be the basis for important health board decisions.
Kathleen Farmer,
Polson