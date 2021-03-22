 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Government overreach

Government overreach

{{featured_button_text}}

The Republican Party of limited government is on a rampage to impose restrictions on Montana local governments. The Legislature proposes to impose oversight and/or approval of county health boards and their decisions. County health boards have professional staff who make health-related decisions based upon their expertise and established protocols.

Yet the Legislature has thus far approved the idea that city councils and county commissioners will oversee health-related decisions. This action would allow individuals with no medical experience to make health-related decisions that would affect us all. This is dangerous because it means that politics rather than medical expertise will be the basis for important health board decisions.

Kathleen Farmer,

Polson

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
4
0
0
0
3

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tired of being 'canceled'
Letters

Tired of being 'canceled'

I am very tired of having my rights confiscated and being forced into accepting nonsense theories about immutable facts that cannot be overtur…

Photo good for morning laugh
Letters

Photo good for morning laugh

Thank you for the Saturday morning laughs. Your photo for the article “Helena Man Cited for Political Flag Flap” really captured the man’s exc…

Wear a mask if you choose
Letters

Wear a mask if you choose

I was happy to see Ann Hamilton’s response to Pete Hasquet's letter to the editor. She opines that the science doesn’t back allowing businesse…

GOP 'culture war' bills
Letters

GOP 'culture war' bills

Although past Montana State legislative sessions ought to have been a warning, I wasn't fully prepared for the onslaught of Republican "cultur…

More needs to be done
Letters

More needs to be done

Missoula’s housing problems reflects our national crisis. (‘Missoula’s housing emergency just got worse’ by Robbie Liben, Missoulian, March 5,…

Speaking out
Letters

Speaking out

As I am writing this letter, I realize that it will not be seen by many. That's OK. I am simply speaking out. And speaking out is important an…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News