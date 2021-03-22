Government overreach

The Republican Party of limited government is on a rampage to impose restrictions on Montana local governments. The Legislature proposes to impose oversight and/or approval of county health boards and their decisions. County health boards have professional staff who make health-related decisions based upon their expertise and established protocols.

Yet the Legislature has thus far approved the idea that city councils and county commissioners will oversee health-related decisions. This action would allow individuals with no medical experience to make health-related decisions that would affect us all. This is dangerous because it means that politics rather than medical expertise will be the basis for important health board decisions.