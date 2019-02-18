There is once again a bill (House Bill 284) that proposes to reverse the Montana Supreme Court ruling that authorizes doctors to prescribe aid in dying medication for their terminally ill patients.
If this bill passes, Montana citizens would lose a right to privacy and the freedom to choose end-of-life healthcare options. We would lose an end-of-life liberty and freedom of religion.
Why is our state government wanting to interfere in our lives and take away our independence to have agency over our own bodies when we’re dying? And imprisoning doctors for their compassion? I don’t like government controlling my life or my death.
I had a close and dear friend who had ALS, Lou Gehrig’s disease. The death from ALS is torturous. You suffocate or drown. Once my friend had his prescription he also had peace of mind, which allowed him to live a full and happy life for a few months, until he began to lose his ability to breath and swallow. He knew then it was time. I was with my friend when he died and he had the gift of very peaceful and gentle passing.
Keep the government out of our personal business.
Joanie Perry,
Missoula