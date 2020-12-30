Governor Bullock, reject certification for Keystone pipeline

I grew up in Montana exploring its many rivers and streams. Some of my fondest memories are floating down Belt Creek in an inner tube, canoeing the Missouri River Breaks, and rafting the Blackfoot River.

Our outdoor heritage is priceless, and the possibility that it will be mortgaged for the Keystone XL, a pipeline that has nebulous benefits, makes me wince. With the price of wind and solar energy dropping and electric cars becoming more feasible every day, doubling down on dirty oil threatens our future.

We also ought to consider the concerted opposition of Fort Peck Assiniboine and Sioux tribes to this project. As we’ve seen all around the country, and in Montana on the Yellowstone River in 2011, oil spills remain a constant threat. The position of the pipeline crossing upstream of the tribes’ water intake threatens their only source of drinking water, and the KXL’s risk assessment did not even mention this threat. Our tribal nations deserve better.

Governor Bullock, deny the 401 certification requested by TC Energy for the KXL and protect that which makes Big Sky Country unique: our unparalleled natural beauty and the spiritual solace it provides in a frantic world.

Eamon Ormseth,

Great Falls

