Governor Gianforte endorses SB65

Governor Gianforte endorses SB65

Senate Bill 65, an act to revise civil liability law, setting conditions on civil actions for exposure to COVID-19 is being promoted as a new law to protect business from frivolous COVID-19 lawsuits. However, professional testimony in Helena confirmed zero frivolous lawsuits in Montana, over COVID-19 exposure, currently exist. In my view SB65 eliminates free-market solutions, free assembly and free speech. It ushers in a new authority under the guise of “Public Health Guidance” which includes guidance from the CDC, Medicare, Medicaid, OSHA, governor, a state agency, and local government including a local government health department or local government board of health. The people of Montana will not carry civil liability if they can prove compliance, a new 10 year proposed law. By default, SB65 aims to impose a medical police state. Essentially everybody must play along to get along or potentially face civil liability. A burden that currently does not exist. Free-market enterprise is the appropriate mechanism to properly allocate resources. The free-market consumer-driven health care experience has been replaced by a government sponsored COVID-19 non free-market experience. When is the last time you had an exceptional non-urgent medical procedure? But wait, it gets better! Sections 1, 4 and 5 incentivizes potential medical malpractice by providing civil liability immunity to COVID-19 health care providers and manufacturers. A vote for SB65 is a vote to continue government induced domestic terrorism through anti free-market medical tyranny. Free-market enterprise is being destroyed, on purpose! Get involved, call 406-444-3111 and oppose SB65.

David Passieri,

St Ignatius

 

