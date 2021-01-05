 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Governor Gianforte, please keep mask mandate

Governor Gianforte, please keep mask mandate

{{featured_button_text}}

To Governor Gianforte:

You say you will wear a mask. Yet you say you may remove the mask mandate put in place by outgoing Governor Bullock because you believe people will practice responsibility. I do not think so.

Too many people will just throw their masks away and say it is “their individual right” not to wear one. That is so unfortunate. I do not understand that rationale. We are in the middle of a global pandemic. Estimates are that until 80% of the people are vaccinated the pandemic will continue to rage. Wearing a mask and social distancing are proven ways that we as citizens protect each other.

Your responsibility, now that you have been duly elected, is to every citizen in Montana. Your responsibility is to make the hard choices, the unpopular ones, the right ones, that will protect the health and safety of every Montanan. Keep the mask mandate, please.

Betsey Ellis,

Condon

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
3
1
0
1
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mayor Engen is Missoula's Trump
Letters

Mayor Engen is Missoula's Trump

Within this ultra-blue bubble that is Missoula I would like you to close your eyes and think of why you hate Donald Trump so much. I agree! He…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News