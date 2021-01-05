Governor Gianforte, please keep mask mandate

To Governor Gianforte:

You say you will wear a mask. Yet you say you may remove the mask mandate put in place by outgoing Governor Bullock because you believe people will practice responsibility. I do not think so.

Too many people will just throw their masks away and say it is “their individual right” not to wear one. That is so unfortunate. I do not understand that rationale. We are in the middle of a global pandemic. Estimates are that until 80% of the people are vaccinated the pandemic will continue to rage. Wearing a mask and social distancing are proven ways that we as citizens protect each other.

Your responsibility, now that you have been duly elected, is to every citizen in Montana. Your responsibility is to make the hard choices, the unpopular ones, the right ones, that will protect the health and safety of every Montanan. Keep the mask mandate, please.

Betsey Ellis,

Condon

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 3 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0