As a longtime Missoulian, I was grateful that you featured a story about the American Lung Association’s report on our local air quality (April 25). It is important that we protect the things that make Montana such a beautiful place to be.
Among these and other threats to our lands and waters, what stands out is the alarming loss of our honeybees and other pollinators. Not only do most Montana food producers count on them for their livelihood, but Montana farmers produce 15 million pounds of honey annually. The more than 200,000 beehives in Montana are used to pollinate crops all the way to the Pacific Coast. It is a yearly $31 million state industry that is threatened by residues from one class of pesticides. This impacts growing grapes, huckleberries, cherries and other foods that are the pride of our state.
This summer, Gov. Steve Bullock has an opportunity to stop this immediate threat by supporting a ban on the “neonic” pesticides that are devastating our pollinator population. We must encourage him to make this a priority now.
Tommy Pertis,
Missoula