Governor needs to listen to Montanans

Maybe Gov. Gianforte’s decision to lift the mask mandate inspired Canada to tighten up the border. Thank you, Canada, for putting prudence and public safety over politics! How refreshing. This approach will continue to work. Level heads can find the solutions for dismantling systemic racism, sexism, and a lot more. No one needs to avoid accountability if they are honest. The impeachment trial was just the beginning of Trump’s and the Republican party’s legal problems. The acquittal was a total cop-out but at least we won’t be subjected to the Ringling Bros. 100-ring circus. And in spite of the defense being the ‘last three lawyers left on earth’ willing to work for Trump, an accurate record of the horror of Jan. 6 was made for the history books. If it could have been an anonymous vote Trump would have been convicted. Whatever and whoever remains a threat would not have been emboldened. Most Montanans want to feel safe without worrying about concealed weapons being carried by the wrong people, for starters. Please Montana legislators and Gianforte: listen to the voice of the majority of Montanans and honor it. Forget your lockstep before you trip and fall right out of office.