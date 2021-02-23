Governor returning state to Wild West

Gov. Greg Gianforte seems intent on setting our state over 100 years backwards into the Wild West.

First, remove protections against the most deadly virus modern medicine has faced. More people will die.

Then support further attacks of Montana's wildlife through increased trapping/snaring (via Republican colleagues), stripping all residents of the pleasure of viewing wild animals for the financial gain of a handful of skinners. More animals will die.

Next, support more mining and development of natural resources, again for the financial gain of the few and the loss of precious, beautiful land for the many.

And most recently, allow concealed weapons in bars, schools, public buildings, even government quarters that can no longer be considered safe zones.

It's difficult enough going to the grocery store due to the pandemic, reversal of the mask mandate, and critical shortage of COVID vaccines. Now we have to worry that someone will open fire because their favorite cookie is out of stock (pandemic, remember?). Do I have to buy a handgun, learn to use it, learn to conceal it, and be ready to shoot if I leave the house?

I'm sure it will encourage this summer's tourists, knowing we're all armed and ready to fire. Thanks, governor.