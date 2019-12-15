First U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte beats up a reporter, then lies about it and then pleads guilty. Then he refuses to hold public town hall meetings where any citizen can ask questions. Then he refused to show up to debate with other candidates for governor. Then he invites Donald Trump's son to Montana to spread hatred and division and promote his own book.
This is not good. This is not the man who should be our governor.
This isn’t about Democrat or Republican; it’s about protecting our basic values and democracy, where we have open public discussion with our elected representatives, where we are sovereign and don’t let big business, dark money and out-of-state or foreign governments interfere with our state or country. It’s about basic American values like freedom of the press, freedom of religion, taking care of each other, checks and balances, the rule of law and decisions based on evidence, data, science, truth and fact.
Our strength is in our unity. We need a governor who will listen to all of us and at least try to unify us.
He is an embarrassment to the great state of Montana.
Andy Kulla,
Florence