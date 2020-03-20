Governor should order mandatory shelter-in-place

Gov. Steve Bullock:

We are now at the critical moment in Montana when decisive, dramatic action is required to avoid the overwhelming of our health system by COVID-19!

Mandatory orders for citizens to shelter in place now will pay dividends in the coming weeks, but the sooner, the better.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

No public leader entrusted with the public health at this point should be hesitant to enact strict social distancing measures.

It is likely drastic measures will be enacted at some point; it is just a matter of doing it when we are still able to handle cases, or when the hospitals are operating out of tents in the parking lots.

Please take these prophylactic measures now and Montana can go down in history as the state with the lowest incidence of health-care trauma during this crisis.

Eric Hutchins,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0