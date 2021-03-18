Governors should not appoint judges

There are many reasons why any Montana governor should not be given the power to name all district and Supreme Court judges as Senate Bill 140 would allow, but I will name the two most prominent:

1. Whether Democrat or Republican the choices become entirely political. Well, you might say that the governor would seek advice — advice from whom? There is now a committee in place which is tasked with scoring the qualiﬁcations after interviewing the candidates. Those scores have not always been recognized and past governors have frequently chosen the second, third or fourth most qualiﬁed candidate purely on the basis of political expediency. Speaking from experience, I can say that those are the weakest judges we have had in our state.

2. A small state like Montana runs the risk of cronyism and xenophobia when a governor is given absolute power over the selection of judges — as referees in jury trials or what Thomas Jeﬀerson described as “the only anchor ever yet imagined by man, by which government can be held to the principles of its constitution.” Marginally competent judges cannot hold anyone to the principles of a doctrine they are marginally familiar with.

Neel Hammond,

Missoula

