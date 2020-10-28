Grabill has proven record fighting for law enforcement

We both spent our careers in law enforcement and we’re both voting for Raph Graybill to be Montana’s next Attorney General. The decision to cast our ballots for Graybill was an easy one because of his values, his experience, and his commitment to Montana law enforcement. The same cannot be said for his opponent, Austin Knudsen. In fact, when it comes to supporting Montana’s law enforcement, the differences couldn’t be more stark.

Knudsen has given us plenty of lip service during this election season, but words are cheap. The truth is that Knudsen has always turned his back on us when we’ve needed him the most. As a state legislator in 2017, Austin Knudsen voted against House Bill 473, which provided funding to the Montana Highway Patrol. Someone should tell Mr. Knudsen that you can’t say you oppose “defunding the police” when you’ve literally voted to do just that. Knudsen’s anti-public service record doesn’t end there. During his time in Helena, Knudsen repeatedly voted to gut and even end our retirement systems. When law enforcement and public servants put their lives on the line, the least we can expect is for politicians like Knudsen to keep their promises.

Perhaps worst of all, Austin Knudsen doesn’t believe Montanans who serve and protect their communities should have the freedom to negotiate for better wages, safer working conditions, and retirement benefits.